News
Firefighters Investigate Tulsa House Fire, Possible Gas leak
Firefighters responded to a house fire near 7th Street and Harvard Thursday morning.
Firefighters say they were in the area looking for a blown transformer when a woman waved them down and said her house was on fire.
Firefighters say there is a possible gas leak in the attic; ONG and a hazmat team are at the house fire now.
Officials say the fire is under investigation and it is unknown if the house fire is related to the blown transformer at this time.