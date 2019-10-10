News
2 Arrested After Broken Arrow Officer Hit By Car During Pursuit
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Two people are behind bars after a shoplifting case turned into a officer getting hit by a car.
Broken Arrow Police say Magen Beard is accused of shoplifting from Bass Pro Wednesday and then leaving in a gray Lexus. Investigators later spotted that same car at a local pawn shop.
When police arrived, they say Jimmie Hall took off, hitting a construction trailer, which then slammed into two other cars.
Police say an officer was hit by one of those vehicles, but is expected to be OK.