News
Verdigris Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
The Impactful Teacher for the month of October teaches freshman at Verdigris High School.
Tess Maune and LeAnne Taylor had a chance to surprise Deleea Meeker in her class.
Deleea Meeker has been teaching for 7 years with the past 4 years at Verdigris.
"I grew up in Inola so having that small town experience, it wasn't until I got to college that I had the chance to really see a bigger world; and, I really wanted to bring that down to high school students so they could be exposed to things and difference and learn about themselves and people and create a kinder world when they leave it" said Meeker.
Meeker received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.