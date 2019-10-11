The Impactful Teacher for the month of October teaches freshman at Verdigris High School.

Tess Maune and LeAnne Taylor had a chance to surprise Deleea Meeker in her class.

Deleea Meeker has been teaching for 7 years with the past 4 years at Verdigris.

"I grew up in Inola so having that small town experience, it wasn't until I got to college that I had the chance to really see a bigger world; and, I really wanted to bring that down to high school students so they could be exposed to things and difference and learn about themselves and people and create a kinder world when they leave it" said Meeker.

Meeker received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.

Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.

If you'd like to nominate an impactful teacher, you can fill out the nomination form here.