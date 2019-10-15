News
Lanes Narrowed As Construction Starts On I-44 At The Arkansas River
TULSA, Oklahoma - Construction is underway on I-44 at the Arkansas River and it could slow down your morning drive.
ODOT shut down some of the lanes Monday evening to begin a resurfacing project here on the bridge, so be advised this will be the first morning you'll notice these lane closures for the drive.
One section of highway is down to just one lane in each direction as crews work to make the improvements.
The $4 million project is expected to cause major delays for drivers, and you may want to avoid driving in the area if possible.
ODOT says all of this construction is expected to be completed by early next year.