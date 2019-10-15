News
Tuesday Marks 70 Years Since TV Came To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday, October 15 marks 70 years since television came to Tulsa.
The first image broadcast on Channel 6 on October 15th, 1949 was a simple test pattern, but soon audiences would be seeing much more.
By 1957, KOTV had its first morning show, a variety program called "Sun Up." Bill Hyden was a host during those early days of TV.
"We had some talent shows come in--some of it very bad--but we were winging it every morning; it seems like with what we had" said Bill in a previous interview.
The show also featured prominent local people and news updates.
Bill passed away a few years ago, but his show helped pave the way for what you see each day on 6 In The Morning.