Former Oklahoma State Department Of Health Attorney Takes Plea Deal
Former health department attorney Julie Ezell pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a computer to violate the law and to falsely report a crime. Both of those crimes are misdemeanors.
Originally, Ezell pleaded not guilty to two felonies and one misdemeanor after confessing and resigning as general counsel of the health department in July 2018.
According to The Oklahoman, the district attorney said her charges have been reduced to two misdemeanors in exchange for her guilty plea.
Ezell admitted to posing as a medical marijuana advocate threatening backlash about restrictive medical marijuana rules.
Ezell eventually admitted to falsifying the e-mails after an in depth investigation by the OSBI.
The state also investigated claims that Ezell was bribed by former Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Chelsea Church to influence the medical marijuana rules. But the district attorney said there wasn't enough evidence to prove it.
With this plea deal, Ezell will have to serve five years on probation. Before the deal, she also paid more than $21,000 in restitution to the OSBI for investigation cost.