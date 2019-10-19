News
Teenager In The Hospital After South Tulsa Shooting
"It's wild. It's like dang," says neighbor, Casey Cravens. He tells News on 6 that he's in shock knowing a teenager was shot near his apartment complex.
"Kids can't walk down the street, kids should be able to walk in the neighborhood. You have to be afraid to walk down the street," said Cravens.
Officers arrived on scene around 11 AM. When they got there, they found a fifteen-year-old shot by his right forehead, but still alive. Police say his condition was serious and boy was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.
Neighbor Eric Mapp lives across the street and says he's never seen something like this happen before.
"I have lived here for four years, 90 percent of the people are good people," said Mapp. "I've had no issues, so no, it's not normal around here?,"
Officers and Tulsa County sheriff's deputies were on scene investigating through the afternoon. Officers tell us they haven't made any arrests. ? "We know there was a lot of witness, we are trying to find those people now, and transport them down and talk to them, so its really too early to say how it happened and why,"? said Sargent Brandon Walkins.
According to Tulsa police, this shooting was related to another shooting on a previous day in the same area, but they have not specified what that relation is. The investigation is still ongoing.