Panera Bread Turkey, Bacon & Apple Sandwich
Monday, November 4th 2019, 1:11 PM CST
Ingredients:
- 3 slices uncured Applewood smoked bacon
- 5 oz. French baguette (about 11”)
- 1 cup baby greens
- 2 tbsp. Panera® Fuji Apple Dressing
- 1 Fuji apple, diced into ½” pieces
- 8 oz thickly sliced roasted turkey
Directions:
- Cook bacon in skillet, let cool, then chop.
- Cut baguette lengthwise into top and bottom halves, then into 3 sandwiches, and lightly toast.
- In small bowl, toss bacon, greens, dressing, and diced apple.
- Layer salad mixture and turkey between sandwich halves.