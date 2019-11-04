Ingredients:

  • 3 slices uncured Applewood smoked bacon
  • 5 oz. French baguette (about 11”)
  • 1 cup baby greens
  • 2 tbsp. Panera® Fuji Apple Dressing
  • 1 Fuji apple, diced into ½” pieces
  • 8 oz thickly sliced roasted turkey

Directions:

  1. Cook bacon in skillet, let cool, then chop.
  2. Cut baguette lengthwise into top and bottom halves, then into 3 sandwiches, and lightly toast. 
  3. In small bowl, toss bacon, greens, dressing, and diced apple.
  4. Layer salad mixture and turkey between sandwich halves.