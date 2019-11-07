Tulsans To Vote 'On Improve Our Tulsa' Capital Improvements Package
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Thursday, Tulsans can begin voting on a $639 million Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package.
The plan calls to fund improvements for basic Tulsa infrastructure; it wouldn't increase tax, but would continue the 'Improve Our Tulsa' program voters approved in 2013.
The city says $427 million would go to streets and transportation projects.
The city wants to put $193 million toward capital projects for things like city facilities, parks, Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department and public transit. And $19 million would go into the city's rainy day fund.
The city said packages like this are Tulsa's only funding source to maintain streets, bridges, parks and public safety equipment.
If approved, the city says the sales tax rate in the Tulsa city limits will stay the same - 3.65 percent -- 8.517 percent overall.
Early voting at the Tulsa County Election Board is from 8 a.m. Thursday morning until 6 p.m.
You can also come here to vote early tomorrow.
To see a full list of the proposed projects, click here.