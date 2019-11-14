News
WinCo Foods To Open New Tulsa Location
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 5:41 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - An employee-owned grocery store chain is moving into Tulsa. WinCo Foods has locations in the Oklahoma City metro area and is building its first Tulsa location at 71st and Memorial.
WinCo Foods advertises its low prices, bulk foods you can buy by the pound and company-owned brands. They say they keep their prices low by not accepting credit cards, and you bag your own groceries.
The Tulsa store is scheduled to open in the spring. They are hiring for clerks and stockers, according to their Facebook page.