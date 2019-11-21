News
OSU QB Spencer Sanders Out For Rest Of Regular Season, Dusty Dvoracek Reports
Thursday, November 21st 2019, 11:43 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma State's quarterback Spencer Sanders had surgery on his thumb and will be out for the rest of the regular season, according to Dusty Dvoracek's sources.
Sanders is likely to return to play during a bowl game but will not play for the rest of the regular season.
Sanders was pulled from the Kansas game for precautionary reasons. He has since been seen wearing a brace on his right wrist around the base of his thumb.
OSU plays West Virginia Saturday at Morgantown and will play Oklahoma at home for its regular season finale.