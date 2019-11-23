New Business Moves Into Original KOTV Building In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - 70 years ago TV magic turned a former International Harvester dealership into the news, information and entertainment resource for Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma.
KOTV brought television to Tulsa in 1949. Over the next seven decades, Channel 6 added more people, more technology, even a larger studio to accommodate the station's growth. In 2013, KOTV moved into a brand new, state-of-the-art building in the Tulsa Arts District.
The station's original location, at the corner of 3rd & Frankfort, has new tenants. Poppi's Spa and Life Lounge is now operating out of the space.
"Welcome back! Doesn't it look a little different?," says General Manager Crystal Bates.
They took the old pigeonhole blocks that were part of the design for the KOTV building and repurposed them as room dividers for the spa.
"Just a little homage to what the building held for so long," Bates says. "This is what Tulsa remembers this building as, the News On 6 building."
Customers at Poppi's can get a massage, a facial or both. The old KOTV break room is now a life lounge, where people can meet, have a meeting or relax.
The old KOTV conference room is now a sauna and the salt therapy room. All in all, we'd say they've packed a lot into our old space and there's still room in the rest of the building for some new neighbors.