News
6 Dead, Including Officer, After New Jersey Shooting
Six people are dead, including a police detective, after a shootout in New Jersey Tuesday.
Police are not saying what set off the gunfire, but say it all started near a cemetery and ended with a long shootout from inside the Kosher supermarket.
Witnesses say, at one point, they heard rapid fire for sixteen minutes straight.
Six people were killed including a detective, who was a father of five.
Two of the suspects and three bystanders were also killed.
Authorities said they found what they're describing as an explosive device in a U-Haul rental van used by the shooters.
A bomb squad is investigating that device. Two other police officers were also shot, but are expected to be OK.
Police do not believe this is terror-related.