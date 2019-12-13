TPS Begins Construction On New Library, Storm Shelter At Patrick Henry Elementary
TULSA, Oklahoma - School leaders held a groundbreaking for a new library and storm shelter at Patrick Henry Elementary Dec. 13.
The 4,800 square foot addition is made possible by bond voters passed more than 4 years ago.
"This has been going on since prior to 2015, so of course we've been waiting for that to come to fruition," said Jene Carpenter, the school’s principal.
Nearly $240 million of the $415 million bond passed in 2015 has been going to facilities, which over the past few years has helped with remodels, construction and additions.
Patrick Henry will also get an interior renovation over the summer.
"In the August of 2020 when school starts, Patrick Henry will be completely remodeled with a brand-new addition," said Carpenter.
District leaders are also letting people know the general fund, where the deficit is, is separate from the bond fund.
With four elementary schools facing a possible closure, some programs could be moved to the remodeled schools.
To see an update on all projects from the 2015 bond, click here.