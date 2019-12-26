News
WATCH: National Geographic Photographer Jumped By Broken Arrow Tiger
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Video surfaced Thursday of a tiger-mix in Broken Arrow jumping a National Geographic photographer. Steve Winter said he was on assignment in Oklahoma working on a project called "The Tiger Next Door."
The tiger mix, called Langley, currently resides at the Safari Sanctuary where he lives inside a house and is walked around the property on a leash.
Winter said Langley was 18 months old at the time and still playful. The photographer wasn't hurt, and Safari Sanctuary is no longer open to the public.