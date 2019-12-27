It’ll be cold for some and mild for others with a tricky Friday forecast ahead for Green Country.



A cold front that oozed across Green Country Thursday has gotten hung up across southeast Oklahoma, with clouds hanging tough today and some areas of drizzle. As warmer air slowly surges back north, we’ll have a wide range of afternoon temperatures across the area. Highs will range from the 40s north and northwest of Tulsa, to the lower 50s around the metro, to the 60s across southeast Oklahoma and near the Arkansas state line!