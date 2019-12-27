Cloudy Friday Ahead Of A Stormy Saturday
It’ll be cold for some and mild for others with a tricky Friday forecast ahead for Green Country.
A cold front that oozed across Green Country Thursday has gotten hung up across southeast Oklahoma, with clouds hanging tough today and some areas of drizzle. As warmer air slowly surges back north, we’ll have a wide range of afternoon temperatures across the area. Highs will range from the 40s north and northwest of Tulsa, to the lower 50s around the metro, to the 60s across southeast Oklahoma and near the Arkansas state line!
Southeast winds will start to crank up tonight, and temperatures in most spots will actually climb during the overnight hours. It’ll feel more like spring by early Saturday morning with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s! If you’re out and about on Saturday, make sure you don’t leave the house without the rain gear.
Rain should become pretty widespread across eastern Oklahoma by late morning Saturday, with some heavy downpours possible into the afternoon. On top of the rainy weather we’ll stay mild and windy with highs in the low 60s. By late Saturday afternoon into the evening, strong to severe storms are expected to develop with a damaging wind and hail threat. Please stay weather aware later in the day Saturday!
Storm chances will quickly come to an end Saturday night, with drier and much chillier air then returning to wrap up the long holiday weekend. We’ll be back to coat weather on Sunday with highs in the 40s.
