Tulsa Housing Authority Reveals Comanche Park Remodel Plan
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Housing Authority is giving News On 6 a look at its renderings for a multi-million dollar remodel of Comanche Park Apartments near 36th Street North and Peoria.
The Tulsa Housing Authority said they'll create hundreds of new apartments to bring more people to this area and develop a town center to create more businesses in the area.
Over the past year, they've heard from residents on what they'd like to see.
The Housing Authority said they'll relocate several families starting in 2021 or 2022 as they tear down the first set of apartments and build new ones.
Crews will work in phases over the next 6 to 8 years to tear down the more than 270 homes at Comanche Park and replace them with nearly 500 mixed-income housing units.
Jeff Hall with the Tulsa Housing Authority said "We know what's here is not good enough. We heard that a lot. We also heard excitement and interest of 'what could it be' and how can we have different types of housing and a choice in where we live; from apartment style building to a town home, even single family homes, which came up quite a bit."
The Housing Authority said they'll now go to work on rezoning and securing funding for the project.
For information on the plan, click here.