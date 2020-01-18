News
Cleveland County Man Receives Deferred Sentence In Child Abuse Case
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Court records show a Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to a child abuse case in 2017 received a deferred sentence from the judge.
In July of 2017, Cleveland police say Douglas Allembaugh's wife left him alone with their daughter while she went to a job interview but police say when she came back she noticed bruises on the child.
Allembaugh received a 5-year deferred sentence which means he'll avoid jail time and his record will be cleared if he doesn't break any laws during that time period.