Oklahoma Woman Accused Of Killing Her 3 Children, All Under The Age Of 4
A Lincoln County native is accused of killing her three children over a thousand miles away.
The 22-year-old recently moved to Phoenix, Arizona where investigators discovered a gruesome scene.
Judge: Ma’am you’re accused of murder, three counts
Suspect: How will I be able to get any money? I don’t have a job or anything.
According to investigators, police responded to the family’s home to investigate an unknown trouble call to 911.
When officers arrived, they were met by three adults, one being Rachel Henry.
They had no idea the horror that awaited them inside.
“They were directed inside that home and that’s where they saw the three young children,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the three children were pronounced deceased at the residence.
Initially police said Henry told investigators the children had been sick, and only later admitted to being responsible for their deaths.
“This is probably one of the most difficult calls for EMS personnel to see children who are the most innocent that have obviously lost their lives,” said Fortune.
According to investigators, Henry and the children's father moved from Prague to Arizona in June.
While a motive for the murders has not been released state prosecutors told a judge Tuesday the mother struggles with substance abuse.
“By her own admissions she has a history of drug addiction specifically to meth,” said one prosecutor.
Court documents outline the brutal way Henry killed her children smothering them all as they fought their mother to stay alive.
Henry told investigators as she smothered her 1- year-old, her 3-year-old "yelled ‘no’ at her in an attempt to get her to stop."
Family members said Henry had been acting strange the past several days.
According to prosecutors Henry's children were taken away before by the department of children services.