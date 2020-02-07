News
OSBI: Woman Sought For Questioning In Ottawa County Homicide
Commerce, Oklahoma - State agents are asking for help to find a woman wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide in Commerce.
The OSBI was contacted by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Wednesday to help in the investigation, stemming from a homeowner found dead in their home off East Highway 69 near Commerce. The victim has not yet been identified.
Authorities want to talk to Gabriella Villarreal, who also goes by Gabby Holmes.
Anybody with information concerning this investigation should call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
This is a developing story.