Lewd Molestation Trial Begins For Former Broken Arrow Teacher
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A former Broken Arrow teacher is on trial and facing seven counts of lewd molestation involving two students who are girls.
On Wednesday, the principal from Aspen Creek Elementary, where Hodge taught, testified this afternoon with graphic detail. Bridgett Powell told jurors she met with a 5th-grade girl and her parents in May 2018. She testified the student told them Hodge rubbed her inner thighs and legs.
The student also told Powell that Hodge required students to give him a hug in order to leave the classroom. Powell also testified the 5th grader said Hodge had the girl climb on a ladder, then bend over and touch her toes.
Another witness who testified was a woman who taught across the Hall from Hodge. She testified she saw 5th-grade girl students sit on Hodge's lap two different times.
Hodge's attorney denies the claims, saying Hodge was a well-liked teacher and argued "how can you go from favorite teacher to filth?
Hodge sent the school his resignation letter the day the first student came forward. Prosecutors say five other students gave statements to the school.