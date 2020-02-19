News
Broken Arrow Police: Man Arrested After Threatening To Cut Ex-Girlfriend's Tongue Out
Wednesday, February 19th 2020, 9:27 PM CST
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man was arrested after he was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend so badly she passed out then he threatened to cut her tongue off.
The arrest report said Adan Banuelos broke into the woman's home last month while she was sleeping. Police said she told them he hit her in the head and dragged here across the house at knife-point.
Police said that at one point Banuelos forced her to clean up her own blood then beat her with his belt.
Police said he also stole her car and ditched it a few blocks away.