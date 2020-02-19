Tulsa Lawyer Arrested After Accused Of Abusing Wife For Hours
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa lawyer is in jail Wednesday night after he was accused of beating and sexually assaulting his wife for about eight hours.
Tulsa police arrested Arya Adibi. They said in addition to holding her against her will and strangling her until she passed out, he also threatened to kill her.
Police said when they got to her, the victim had a black eye that was swollen shut, marks all over her body and was having trouble breathing.
Our cameras caught up with Tulsa police just minutes after they arrested Adibi. He is accused of brutalizing his wife Tuesday night.
“We saw the evidence of his violence on this victim’s face. There was not time to wait if we were going to arrest this individual. We wanted to find him," said Lt. Jillian Phippen with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.
An arrest report said Adibi's wife told Police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her several times and threatened to shoot her. Police said he had several guns inside the residence.
"We are talking swollen eyes, strangulation that occurred, and then violent sexual assault. We just started our investigation and that's when we knew who the suspect was," said Phippen.
The report said Adibi told her "that she wouldn’t be allowed to leave the house and had plans to hide her for two weeks.” It said the victim managed to escape when Adibi left the home and she called for help.
"We've taken away this threat and the violent act that was happening to her. We were able to get him in custody and stop that. Then just get additional resources for her," said Phippen.
Adibi's Facebook shows a post he made last Saturday of him holding a gun and joking about being on his way to help drug lord, El Chapo. Another post from 2015 shows him pretending to be arrested while complimenting Tulsa police officers.
Police said what matters to them is that he is now off the streets.
"I think this was a good outcome. She was able to get medical attention. She's safe and the suspect is in custody," said Phippen.
Adibi was booked into jail for five felonies and is being held without bond.