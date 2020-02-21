Former Broken Arrow Teacher Stands Trial For Molestation Allegations
A jury is struggling to reach a verdict in the trial of former Broken Arrow teacher Edward Hodge who's charged with seven counts of lewd molestation after being accused of inappropriately touching several students.
The jury has been deliberating for the eight hours and recently sent the judge a note saying they were split 9 to 3.
It is unknown how many jurors claim Hodge is innocent or guilty but the judge has told them the voting is to be unanimous, which means they will have to continue deliberating until then.
Hodge resigned from teaching in from Aspen Creek Elementary in Broken Arrow after the allegations.
He has been accused of molesting four students between the ages of 10 and 12 years old.
News On 6 will update this story once a verdict is reached...