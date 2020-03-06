City Of Tulsa: Road Construction Going As Scheduled
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa said street construction is going according to schedule.
Drivers will see Denver back open by the end of August. Cherry Street is expected to be back open by September.
"On some of our arterials you'll see down in the five thousands. You may see ten to twenty thousand vehicles on them," said City of Tulsa Field Engineering Manager, Ryan McKaskle.
Thousands of drivers swerving to avoid potholes, dips, and equipment. McKaskle said all 21.3 million-dollar projects are being funded by the Improve Our Tulsa tax. He said the city is working with the Cherry Street Business Association.
"One thing that we are working on establishing is when we do go to the one lane each direction, westbound only on cherry street,” McKaskle said.
And millions of dollars - 21.3 million dollars to be exact. 3 million on Denver between IDL to Riverside. 4.6 million also on Denver between 6th and 7th. 4.5 million on Boulder. 5.7 million on Cherry Street and 3.5 million on Harvard. All funded from the Improve Our Tulsa. City of Tulsa Field Engineering Manager, Ryan McKaskle, says they're working with the Cherry Street business association, too.
"One thing that we are working on establishing is when we do go to the one lane each direction, westbound only on Cherry Street," said McKaskle.
That means a detour for eastbound traffic.
"The detour will be eastbound up on 14th and we're going to put signs saying certain businesses can be accessed by this street so that you're not looping around missing the business," said McKaskle.