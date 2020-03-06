And millions of dollars - 21.3 million dollars to be exact. 3 million on Denver between IDL to Riverside. 4.6 million also on Denver between 6th and 7th. 4.5 million on Boulder. 5.7 million on Cherry Street and 3.5 million on Harvard. All funded from the Improve Our Tulsa. City of Tulsa Field Engineering Manager, Ryan McKaskle, says they're working with the Cherry Street business association, too.