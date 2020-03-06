Owasso's Folds of Honor Expands Headquarters
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso based nonprofit that has gained national attention is expanding.
Folds of Honor announced Friday they’re growing with a new headquarters at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
“It is a great day to be an American here at the future site of the Folds of Honor headquarters,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the founder and CEO of Folds of Honor.
Rooney said because of the nonprofit’s massive growth across the country the past few years, a new headquarters is needed.
Right now, they’re renting extra office space elsewhere in Owasso.
“Our first office was above my garage in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and we’ve award 25,000 scholarships now to spouses and children,” said Rooney.
Folds of Honor was founded almost 13 years ago to provide scholarships to families of fallen and wounded soldiers.
The new 3-story building will be right by their current one at the Patriot and be built entirely by members of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma volunteering their time and materials.
“The patriotism of our members has not faded one bit. We are excited to build this new facility,” said John Smaligo, the chapter president of ABC of Oklahoma. “This is their way to give back.”
Rooney anticipates Folds of Honor will give out about $25 million in scholarships this year and continue to grow in all 50 states.
Meaning this new building will help them achieve that.
“We would never use scholarship funds to build a permanent office so thanks to their support we will continue to grow, and ultimately change more lives,” said Rooney.
Folds of Honor will still use their original building and repurpose parts of it.
The new one should be completed in about a year and a half.