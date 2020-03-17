News
Person Involved In State Senate Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Tuesday, March 17th 2020, 12:14 PM CDT
Updated:
A person involved in the state Senate has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an internal Senate memo.
Due to an abundance of caution, health professionals will swab Senate members and personnel.
All state senators and Senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional to conduct a test.
Senate offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Employees are prepared to work from home. It is unclear when the Senate will reconvene on the floor.
The state House of Representatives is caucusing to discuss to a bill.
Check back for more details.