ORU: Employee Of Firm That Maintains Campus Grounds Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Wednesday, March 18th 2020, 10:56 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oral Roberts University said it learned that an employee of a firm contracted to maintain campus grounds has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials said this individual's work did not include student interaction, and he was not in student housing or the cafeteria. ORU officials said the shop area is closed, and all machinery is being thoroughly cleaned.
Officials said others who worked with the individual have been sent home by the firm.