COVID-19 In Oklahoma: What Is A Non-Essential Business?
As concern about COVID-19 and the number of cases continue to grow across Oklahoma, the state's governor announced Tuesday four new orders to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered all non-essential businesses in the 19 counties that have confirmed cases to close for 21 days starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The governor described non-essential businesses as those that are socially driven, such as bars and gyms. But Stitt also said that Oklahomans should refer to the list of essential businesses as published by the Department of Homeland Security.
So, we've added a link to that document right here: https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce
But it should be noted that even the government's advisory suggests that there's wiggleroom:
"Accordingly, this list is advisory in nature. It is not, nor should it be considered to be, a federal directive or standard in and of itself."