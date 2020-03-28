News
Dept. Of Public Safety Offering Online Renewal For Driver's License
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok - You can now renew your driver's license without leaving your home.
The Department of Public Safety says it made the option available to help Oklahomans so they can stay home to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. It costs about two dollars more to renew online than in person.
You can renew your license up to a year before its expiration date. DPS also announced any licenses that expired at the start of March will be considered valid through the end of June.
