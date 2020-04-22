TU Researchers Illustrate Best Methods For Cleaning Your Home During Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Local researchers who have studied how viruses and bacteria are spread say most people aren't using the best cleaning methods.
At the University of Tulsa's Indoor Air Program researchers say when it comes to protecting your family against the novel Coronavirus, it's not so much the products you use it's how you use them. For the last 10 years, Dr. Richard Shaughnessy and other researchers at TU have been studying how microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, like COVID-19 spread.
"These droplets fall out of the air very quickly, they attach to anything in the environment and we shed particles upwards of thousands of particles every hour of the day," said Dr. Shaughnessy.
He says for COVID-19, hand sanitizers, common soaps, and detergents are effective if you remove germs rather than spread them. For cleaning, always use a clean towel and one side first.
"You're first going to wipe the surface clear in only one direction. Then, you're going to lay down your cleansing agent. And all of these agents require what we call a dwell time," said Dr. Shaughnessy.
He says If someone has been infected with COVID-19, don't immediately clean areas the person has touched.
"Remove yourself from the environment, and let it sit for 24 to 72 hours and the virus will die off on its own and at that point, you go in and do an effective cleaning," said Dr. Shaughnessy.
Shaughnessy also warns before spending money on products or any services that promise to completely protect you from the Coronavirus, do your research