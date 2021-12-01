Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Early-Morning Crash Along I-44


Wednesday, December 1st 2021, 1:58 pm

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A driver killed in a deadly crash along I-44 has been identified by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened just west of Highway 75, in the eastbound lanes, in the middle of the construction work, on Tuesday night.

Troopers identified the deceased as 59-year-old Mark Utry from Sand Springs.

Following the crash, crews closed the road while they worked to clear the scene. The road reopened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to Troopers, the crash is still under investigation.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 1st, 2021

July 17th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023