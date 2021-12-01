Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Early-Morning Crash Along I-44

By: Gabe Castillo

Both Lanes Of I-44 Closed Near US-75 Due To Possibly Fatal Accident

-

A driver killed in a deadly crash along I-44 has been identified by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened just west of Highway 75, in the eastbound lanes, in the middle of the construction work, on Tuesday night.

Troopers identified the deceased as 59-year-old Mark Utry from Sand Springs.

Following the crash, crews closed the road while they worked to clear the scene. The road reopened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to Troopers, the crash is still under investigation.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.