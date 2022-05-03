Rep. Mullin Comments On Supreme Court Leak

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 12:16 pm

Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin tweeted, in part: "This unprecedented leak is beyond dangerous. It's an attack on democracy, and we must fight to never have this type of obstruction to the rule of law happen again. The Supreme Court should now act and release the final opinion rather than have the issue of Roe's future simmer. Action will be in the best interest of the nation."

Mullin's comments come after a report from POLITICO Monday night that suggested the Supreme Court will be overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide, returning the question of abortion rights to the states.

