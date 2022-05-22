Sapulpa Parks Host First Outdoor Expo Ahead Of Summer

Saturday, May 21st 2022, 10:15 pm

By: News On 6

Sapulpa Parks hosted an outdoor recreation expo to show people how to get outside and stay active on Saturday.

Booths at Kelley Lane Park had information on summer activities including soccer, cooking, camping and even fly-fishing.

The goal of the event was to be a one-stop-shop for outdoor activities in and around Sapulpa.

"To keep people active, to keep people connected with nature, and knowing places they can go to relax, and have fun, and enjoy, put their technology to the side, go fishing, go kayaking, and just really enjoy nature," said Susan Bencke, Community Engagement Manager at Sapulpa Parks.

Organizers hope to host many more expos in the future.



