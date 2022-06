Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 2:46 pm

By: News On 6

Cycling returns to the streets of Tulsa this weekend with the annual Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

The races begin Friday evening with the McNellie's Group Blue Dome Criterium.

Saturday is the FC Tulsa Arts District Criterium.

And Sunday is the famed McElroy River Parks Criterium featuring Cry Baby Hill.