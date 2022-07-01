Award Winning Ribs From Texas Roadhouse

Friday, July 1st 2022, 12:40 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Sam Wrinkle and Danielle Gonzales from Texas Roadhouse joined us this week to show us how to make some ribs just in time for the Fourth.

INGREDIENTS:

·2 each rack (Baby back ribs, 2-3 pounds each)

·½ cup of Water

·2 tablespoons Liquid smoke

·½ cup TXRH Rib Rub or your favorite BBQ rub

·½ cup Favorite BBQ sauce

DIRECTIONS:

1. Evenly coat ribs on both sides, using all the rub.

2. Place both racks of ribs on a wire rack, meat side up, on a 13” x 18” roasting pan.

Make sure you use a pan with raised sides to hold all the liquid. (The rack keeps the

ribs from sitting directly in the liquid.)

3. Combine the water and liquid smoke. Then pour into the roasting pan. Cover

tightly with aluminum foil.

4. Place in a 250-degree preheated oven for 2 hours or until tender. (Tips of bones

should be exposed, and bones will easily slip away from the meat). Remove from

oven, discard liquid, and cool quickly to use later or:

5. Cook on BBQ grill, on medium heat, and turn every 2 minutes for 8 minutes,

continually basting with sauce each time you turn. Serve and enjoy!



