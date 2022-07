Friday, July 15th 2022, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country.

This week's winner is Elizabeth Walker, a senior from Broken Arrow High School. Elizabeth has a 4.0, takes concurrent classes at TCC, and volunteers with a fundraiser to collect money for students who don't have enough to eat.

