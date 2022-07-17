Terence Crutcher Foundation Community Walk Asks People About Important Issues

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 7:43 pm

Volunteers with the Terence Crutcher Foundation spent Saturday afternoon going door to door, asking people about the issues that matter the most to them.

They wanted to talk to people who might be afraid to speak up about what problems they want to see fixed in their neighborhood.

Volunteer Sophia Ton was happy to get out and talk to people and wants others to do the same.

“Just get involved in your community,” said Ton. “I feel like anyone can come out and volunteer, come canvass, come speak to your neighbors, and also, different parts of the community as well.”

The foundation says they just want people to just spend time listening to those around them.

“It’s a lot of listening more than sharing information,” said Sheyda Brown, the Deputy Director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation. “It’s a lot of being an ear for people at that door who often feel like their voice isn’t heard and they really haven’t had the chance to influence things happening in the city, so we listen more than anything.”

Brown says they take what they hear and learn from neighbors and then do what they can to solve problems.

“We really use these walks as a way to hear about the issues that matter most,” said Brown. “We prioritize what we hear the most about, which tends to be infrastructure, mental health, education, and just community safety in general.”

Volunteer Avery Bennett encourages people to go out and volunteer for what they are most passionate about.

“Everyone is able to help in different ways, whether that’s through your time, talent, and treasure, so just encouraging people to figure out what their passions are and that there’s a place for you to plug in for that,” said Bennett.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation hosts these community walks once a month, but Saturday’s attendance was the largest they’ve seen yet.