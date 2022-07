Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 10:20 pm

John McCollough is back in Oklahoma.

When he played basketball for the Sooners, he was once named the Big 8 player of the year.

Most recently working for the Portland Trailblazers of the NBA, now this Sooner great is taking his basketball knowledge to the Golden Hurricane.

