Sunday, July 24th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: News On 6

An Owasso grass fire was contained by Limestone and Owasso firefighters Sunday evening.

The grass fire was near 106th Street North and 177th East Avenue in Owasso.

Authorities said large trees caught fire around 5 p.m. and the flames spread toward homes.

The Limestone Fire Department said about 25 acres were burned, but no homes or people were impacted.

Firefighters say the fire is now contained.