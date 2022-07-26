Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 10:14 am

By: News On 6

Candace Conley From 'The Girl Can Cook!' Shares A Recipe For Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Summer is usually a time full of cookouts and picnics, but with the heat, standing around a hot grill or stove is probably one of the last things anyone wants to do right now.

On Tuesday, Candace Conley with The Girl Can Cook shared a recipe that's not only easy to follow, but will keep you cool while you're cooking.

Recipe:

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients:

½ lb orzo, cooked according to package directions, and drained

½ large cucumber, small dice

½ small red onion, small dice

½ cup Feta cheese, crumbled

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered lengthwise

2 tsp dried oregano

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Place cucumber, onion, and tomatoes in a large bowl.Sprinkle oregano, vinegar and oil over the top and toss. Add orzo and toss. Crumble cheese over the top and toss gently.

Check for seasoning. Add kosher salt and pepper as needed. Add additional vinegar and/or oil as needed. Serve cold or at room temperature.