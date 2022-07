Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 2:02 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man was arrested on Tuesday after a prostitution investigation into a Tulsa residence.

Tulsa Police say 34 year-old Jeremy Glazier was found in a bedroom with 300 grams of drugs and a pistol, and is a known suspect of sex and human trafficking. Investigators say Glazier was arrested on multiple firearms, drug distribution, and human trafficking charges, which are currently still pending.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on an FBI hold due to his status as a Native American.