OSU Center For Health Services Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Facility

Thursday, July 28th 2022, 6:22 pm

North Hall is the newest addition to the Oklahoma State University Health Science campus.

The new building at the OSU center for health sciences will be not only be a huge improvement for how autopsies are done in Oklahoma but will provide medical students with new spaces to learn.

The nearly $60 million project will triple the size of the medical examiner’s office, create new lab space, and provide new administrative offices.

The forensic anthropologist for the medical examiner’s office, Angela Berg, said the improvements will help many families.

"This is so much better for the families of Oklahoma,” Berg said. “That they're going to get the remains of their loved ones back faster."

The interim dean for the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dennis Blankenship, said the technology will prepare students for the future.

"I think the thing we're most proud of is what this will do for our students, to give them that space and learning environment that they need to be great physicians and great leaders in this community,” Blankenship said.

Faculty, staff, and students began utilizing North Hall this week.