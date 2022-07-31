'Etch To Protect' Program Helps Deter Catalytic Converter Theft

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 9:30 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police are working with dealerships to help stop people from stealing catalytic converters.

Saturday is the first day of "Etch to Protect", a program that paints converters and etches Vehicle Identification Numbers on them.

Organizers say the process should cut down on people stealing catalytic converters to help trace stolen converters back to victims when they're recovered.

Police say thefts have gone up around the country the last few years as criminals try to sell the precious metals inside the converters.

"We're seeing church vans, church buses, the elderly, it really affects everybody and anybody that owns a vehicle," said Lt. Brad Staggs with Riverside Street Crimes Unit.

The free program already has hundreds of signups.

It runs every week at partnered dealerships.

You can sign up HERE.