Poll: Oklahoma's CD2 GOP Race Still Neck-And-Neck Between Brecheen, Frix

Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 5:22 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The race to be Oklahoma's GOP nominee for the 2nd Congressional District is neck-and-neck, according to an exclusive poll commissioned by News On 6 and News 9.

Republican voters will decide between Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix in the Aug. 23 runoff election. The winner will advance to the Nov. 8 general election against Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Andrews.

Of 424 likely Republican runoff voters polled, 29.9 percent said they supported Brecheen, 27.3 percent said they supported Frix and nearly 43 percent maintained that they were undecided. The margin of error for this poll is 4.75 percent.

Among those who were undecided, 40.8 percent of likely GOP voters said they were leaning toward Frix. Just more than 32 percent said Brecheen.

From Ada, Brecheen served in the Oklahoma State Senate from 2010-18. Frix is from Muskogee and has served as a state representative since 2017.

By far, the issue that is driving likely Republican voters in this poll is inflation, which amassed 31 percent from likely GOP voters. An additional 14.2 percent said that the jobs and economy were the most important issues. But the second-most answered response as to an important issue for Oklahomans was the 'moral decline of society,' answered by 19.6 percent of likely GOP voters in the state.



