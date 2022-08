Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 9:26 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police say the death of a woman in mid-July has been ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

According to Tulsa Police, the death of 56-year-old Jackie Littrell has been ruled a homicide due to trauma she sustained several weeks before.

Police say Littrell died at a hospital in Claremore on Monday, July 11.

Police are still investigating her death.





