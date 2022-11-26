Student of the Week: Abagail Hinkle


Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:11 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6 recognizes students and their contributions to Green Country.

This week’s winner is Abagail Hinkle, a 5th grader at Peters Elementary. Abbi stays busy in robotics, her school's honors choir, and newspaper and safety patrol. She was also voted to be President of the Student Council.

