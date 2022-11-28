Oral Roberts Defeats In-State Rival Rogers State 81-70


Sunday, November 27th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: Associated Press


TULSA, Okla. -

Max Abmas scored 20 points as Oral Roberts beat Division II-Rogers State 81-70 on Sunday night.

Abmas had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Kareem Thompson added 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Issac McBride shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Johnson led the Hillcats (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. added 11 points for Rogers State. In addition, Chris Whitaker finished with 10 points.
