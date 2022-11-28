Watch: Importance Of 'Shop With A Cop' Event

Monday, November 28th 2022, 5:06 pm
Christmas is less than a month away and families across Green Country are hitting the stores to purchase their holiday gifts.
For some families, they can't afford to put presents under the tree.
That's where the Tulsa Rotary Club and Fraternal Order of Police step in to help provide Christmas gifts for 30 families with their shop with a cop event.
