Green Country Teen Assembles Symphony Orchestra To Host Owasso's 1st Christmas Symphony

By: News On 6

A Green Country 17-year-old is bringing the magic of Christmas to his community.

Daniel Orellana says he dreamed of assembling a symphony orchestra to play classical Christmas music for the community for free. After a lot of hard work and planning, Owasso's first Ever Christmas Symphony is happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 10 at the Owasso High School Performing Arts Center.

Daniel recruited more than 60 musicians from all over Oklahoma and six other states. They range from students to retired musicians, business professionals, military veterans, and all walks of life and they’re all volunteering their time to perform.

1000 people have already registered with only 500 seats left.

